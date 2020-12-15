State-ranked Easton Valley reloads, off to 5-0 start

WHEATLAND, Iowa — There was some uncertainty on what to expect from the Easton Valley boys basketball team this winter with four new starters and a limited offseason because of COVID-19.
The River Hawks haven’t missed a beat in the opening month of the season.
From avenging last year’s district final loss to Edgewood-Colesburg in the season opener to four straight double-digit victories, Easton Valley’s impressive start continued Tuesday night with a 64-43 victory over Calamus-Wheatland in a Tri-Rivers East Division contest.
“I like this group a lot,” coach Dan Beck said. “We’ve got a lot of versatility. We can play a quick lineup and be OK or play a big lineup and still be OK."
Beck recorded his 700th career coaching win in the season opener against Ed-Co, the team that handed the River Hawks their lone defeat a year ago in 24 games. Easton Valley followed with lopsided wins over Bellevue, Maquoketa Valley and Alburnett.
It has propelled them to 10th in this week’s Class 1A Iowa Associated Press poll.
“We knew we had a lot of talent, but we needed to go out and prove it since we’re all new guys coming into varsity,” senior guard Porter Fuegen said following his 17-point output. “We’re doing a pretty good job so far.”
Six-foot-5 senior forward Kaleb Cornilsen, a returning all-stater, is the cornerstone. Cornilsen had a game-high 23 points and eight rebounds Tuesday.
Cornilsen missed the district final last year because of injury.
"That was probably the most motivated game I've ever played in my life," he said of the season opener. "I was looking forward to that for about 10 months."
With the exception of Cornilsen, everybody else is new in the River Hawks’ starting lineup following the graduations of Cade Jargo, Nate Trenkamp, Jessen Weber and Hunter Holdgrafer.
Porter Fuegen, sophomore Carson Fuegen, junior Conor Gruver and junior Cayden Deardorff have filled those spots. Easton Valley also has two juniors and a senior it uses off its bench.
The Fuegens and Gruver were a significant part of the River Hawks’ run to the quarterfinals in 8-player football this fall.
“(Football) was the biggest talk of the school this year,” Cornilsen said. “They brought that confidence into basketball and it has really helped us out.”
The River Hawks seem to have a little bit of everything — interior threats, spot-up shooters and athleticism on the perimeter.
“The thing I like more about this team is we’re more team-oriented,” Cornilsen said. “Everyone is looking for the open shot, dribbling and creating shots. Last year, I felt it was more one-on-one, like NBA style, and everyone just trying to beat their man.”
Even with so many new pieces and most of its summer workouts called off because of the coronavirus, Easton Valley has gelled quickly.
“This is a really good start,” Porter Fuegen said. “We wanted to make sure we came out and played good before Christmas to get things rolling for the whole season.”
Easton Valley (5-0) raced out to a 20-8 advantage after the opening quarter and extended the margin to 15 points by halftime.
Cal-Wheat (1-4) had its moments. The Warriors were extremely aggressive on the boards in the second half and finished with a 42-31 rebounding advantage. However, Cal-Wheat was 18 of 61 shooting.
Austin Henning had 14 points off the bench while Josh Gronewold finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
“We’re having trouble finding scorers,” Cal-Wheat coach Greg Rickels said. “We tried to get the ball up and down in the second half so we could get to the foul line and get some layups.
“We’re still trying to find that identity.”
Easton Valley has found it.
Despite the quick start, the River Hawks are far from satisfied.
“In the locker room afterward, there were more cons than pros,” Cornilsen said. “We need to box out better and we can shoot it a lot better. There is a lot of stuff we still need to work on.”
Because of that, Beck is ecstatic about what the River Hawks can become by February.
“By the second half of the season,” Beck said, “I don’t think there is any need for this group to fear anybody. We can play with anybody.”
