State-ranked Easton Valley reloads, off to 5-0 start

Even with so many new pieces and most of its summer workouts called off because of the coronavirus, Easton Valley has gelled quickly.

“This is a really good start,” Porter Fuegen said. “We wanted to make sure we came out and played good before Christmas to get things rolling for the whole season.”

Easton Valley (5-0) raced out to a 20-8 advantage after the opening quarter and extended the margin to 15 points by halftime.

Cal-Wheat (1-4) had its moments. The Warriors were extremely aggressive on the boards in the second half and finished with a 42-31 rebounding advantage. However, Cal-Wheat was 18 of 61 shooting.

Austin Henning had 14 points off the bench while Josh Gronewold finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

“We’re having trouble finding scorers,” Cal-Wheat coach Greg Rickels said. “We tried to get the ball up and down in the second half so we could get to the foul line and get some layups.

“We’re still trying to find that identity.”

Easton Valley has found it.

Despite the quick start, the River Hawks are far from satisfied.