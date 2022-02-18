Steamers ready for postseason after record-setting NUIC debut

FULTON — One of the Fulton boys' basketball team's goals for this season was to make an immediate impact in their new home.

Making the switch from the Three Rivers Conference to the Northwest Upstate Illini, the Steamers were aiming for nothing less than a championship in their debut campaign.

"The last couple of years, we've seen quite a few (NUIC) teams, so we were definitely comfortable with them coming into this season," said Fulton coach R.J. Coffey. "One of our goals was to win conference. By playing good, competitive basketball, we were able to check that box off."

Fulton was something more than "good" and "competitive" this season. In addition to running the table in the NUIC South Division with a 12-0 record, the Steamers went 28-3 and set a single-season team record for victories.

"You always want to start out the right way, and this was a good way to start, but I don't know if anyone saw us at 28-3," said Coffey, whose club topped the previous mark of 26 wins held by four different Steamer squads.

The first to 26 wins was the 1935-36 Fulton team that qualified for the IHSA state tournament. It was matched by the regional-champion 1955-56, 1999-2000 and 2000-01 clubs.

"We knew we'd have a good mix with a couple of seniors being three-year starters in (guard) Ian Wiebenga and Brock Mason, who's a three-year starter for us at point guard," Coffey added. "With a couple of nice pieces back and two young guys coming in and being our top two scorers, that makes for a good group."

The two younger players Coffey alluded to are 6-foot-6 sophomore center Baylen Damhoff and 6-3 junior forward Ethan Price.

Damhoff is the Steamers' top scorer and rebounder with 19 points and 7.5 boards per game, while Price is second in both categories with 12 points and 5.6 rebounds per outing.

Among the veterans, Mason is averaging 6.2 points, 4.5 assists and 2.2 steals, with fellow seniors Wiebenga (6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds) and sixth-man Jacob Jones (6.5 points, 3.8 rebounds) being steady contributors.

"Our seniors have been great all year in helping the younger guys fit in almost instantly," said Coffey. "Our young guys came in and felt comfortable right away."

Having accomplished the first of their goals with a conference championship, the Steamers now turn around and being pursuit of the next item on their list.

A No. 2 seed in their Class 1A bracket, Fulton will stay on its home floor at Stan Borgman Court for today's first round of the Eastland Regional, hosting No. 16 Pearl City (2-24) in a 1 p.m. matchup.

"With eight teams in our regional, we knew we'd have a Saturday game," said Coffey. "We've still had several days to get ready, and our guys are ready to roll, to get down to business."

