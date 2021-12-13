Steamers roll at Alleman to remain perfect

Featuring several members of Fulton's IHSA Class 1A state quarterfinal football squad, the Steamer boys' basketball team likewise has a strong taste for success.
Traveling to Rock Island to take on Alleman Monday evening at the Don Morris Gymnasium, Fulton came off the bus red-hot and never cooled off as it rolled to a 72-20 non-conference victory over the Pioneers to extend its perfect start to 8-0.
"In my eyes, winning is a skill; it's something you learn how to do and you get better at it," said Fulton coach R.J. Coffey. "A lot of these guys had a great year in football, and they've carried that on into basketball. They got a taste of it, and they've done a great job doing the things they need to be successful."
In the opening quarter, Alleman (0-7) tried to use a tenacious defensive effort to neutralize the Steamer shooters. However, a 5-of-5 start from the field enabled Fulton to counter those efforts as it took a 20-5 lead after the first period.
"We were really good on both ends," Coffey said. "We did everything we wanted to do."
Junior forward Ethan Price set the tone for the Steamers by scoring all of his game-high 16 points in the first half, including a nine-point second quarter that enabled Fulton to break the game open early and take a 40-6 halftime lead.
"We started knocking down a lot of shots, and our traps worked well and shut (Alleman) down," said Price. "That put the game away for us."
On the other side, the Pioneers' struggles continued. Alleman found it hard to regain its earlier drive and focus once Fulton opened a 15-point lead after the first eight minutes.
The Pioneers were led by Ethan Georlett's six points and five-point efforts from Ryan Schmitt and Lincoln Dorsey.
"We got down on ourselves and what we saw on the scoreboard, we forgot to play one possession at a time," said Alleman coach Larry Oronzio. "We're really struggling to put the ball in the basket, which makes it even harder."
In terms of the Steamers' perfect start, Price feels that has been a subsidiary thing as he believes the club is still looking to play some of its best basketball.
"Obviously it's good to be undefeated, but we're going game to game now," he said. "Our defense has been solid, and our offense is starting to come together. We're still looking forward to that big game, to prove how good we really are."
Augmenting Price's efforts were 6-foot-6 sophomore forward Baylen Damhoff (12 points, 16 rebounds) and senior guard Brock Mason (11 points).
Much like on the football field, where his efforts helped Fulton reach the 1A Elite Eight, Damhoff is making the most of the opportunity to make an immediate impact on the basketball court.
"We're feeling all the energy from football, and we're excited to get after it with basketball now," he said. "Coming in, I didn't expect as much; this is very different compared to fresh-soph. Coach put me in the paint, and that's given me more experience."