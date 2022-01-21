Sterling delivers smashing punch early to dump Rock Island Alleman 85-26

Sterling didn't tinker around with Rock Island Alleman. an 85-26 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.
In recent action on January 14, Sterling faced off against Rock Island and Rock Island Alleman took on Mundelein Carmel Catholic on January 17 at Mundelein Carmel Catholic High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Golden Warriors' shooting pulled ahead to a 50-12 lead over the Pioneers at the half.
