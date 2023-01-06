Sterling engineers impressive victory over Geneseo 70-38

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Sterling turned out the lights on Geneseo 70-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Geneseo and Sterling squared off with February 11, 2022 at Sterling High School last season. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.