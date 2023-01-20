Sterling explodes past Rock Island Alleman 70-25

Sterling's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Rock Island Alleman 70-25 at Rock Island Alleman High on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Sterling and Rock Island Alleman played in a 85-26 game on January 21, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 16, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Moline Quad Cities Christian and Sterling took on Rock Island on January 13 at Rock Island High School. For a full recap, click here.
