Sterling Newman Central Catholic triumphs in strong showing over Erie E/P 65-39
Sterling Newman Central Catholic triumphs in strong showing over Erie E/P 65-39

Sterling Newman Central Catholic's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Erie E/P 65-39 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 27.

The Comets opened a monstrous 33-16 gap over the Panthers at the half.

Sterling Newman Central Catholic thundered in front of Erie E/P 55-30 going into the fourth quarter.

