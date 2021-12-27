Sterling Newman Central Catholic triumphs in strong showing over Erie E/P 65-39

Sterling Newman Central Catholic's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Erie E/P 65-39 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 27.
The Comets opened a monstrous 33-16 gap over the Panthers at the half.
Sterling Newman Central Catholic thundered in front of Erie E/P 55-30 going into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.