Sterling Newman rains down on Rock Island Alleman 62-45

Sterling Newman dumped Rock Island Alleman 62-45 at Sterling Newman Central Catholic High on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Sterling Newman drew first blood by forging a 22-8 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.

The Comets registered a 35-21 advantage at half over the Pioneers.

Rock Island Alleman showed some mettle by fighting back to a 46-39 count in the third quarter.

The Comets hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 16-6 advantage in the frame.

