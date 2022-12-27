Sterling Newman rains down on Rock Island Alleman 62-45

Sterling Newman dumped Rock Island Alleman 62-45 at Sterling Newman Central Catholic High on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Sterling Newman drew first blood by forging a 22-8 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.
The Comets registered a 35-21 advantage at half over the Pioneers.
Rock Island Alleman showed some mettle by fighting back to a 46-39 count in the third quarter.
The Comets hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 16-6 advantage in the frame.
The last time Sterling Newman and Rock Island Alleman played in a 65-39 game on February 2, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
