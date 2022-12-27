 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sterling Newman rains down on Rock Island Alleman 62-45

Sterling Newman dumped Rock Island Alleman 62-45 at Sterling Newman Central Catholic High on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Sterling Newman drew first blood by forging a 22-8 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.

The Comets registered a 35-21 advantage at half over the Pioneers.

Rock Island Alleman showed some mettle by fighting back to a 46-39 count in the third quarter.

The Comets hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 16-6 advantage in the frame.

The last time Sterling Newman and Rock Island Alleman played in a 65-39 game on February 2, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 17, Rock Island Alleman squared off with Davenport Central in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

