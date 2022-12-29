Sterling Newman stops Port Byron Riverdale in snug affair 52-51

Sterling Newman surfed the tension to ride to a 52-51 win over Port Byron Riverdale during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Sterling Newman and Port Byron Riverdale played in a 65-43 game on February 5, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 21, Port Byron Riverdale squared off with Mendota in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.