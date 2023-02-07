Sterling rolled past Geneseo for a comfortable 69-29 victory on February 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, Geneseo and Sterling squared off with February 11, 2022 at Sterling High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Geneseo faced off against Canton. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.