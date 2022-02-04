Sterling pounds out steady beat in win over East Moline United Township 60-57

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Sterling to the front, and it stayed there to fend off East Moline United Township 60-57 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Sterling broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-32 lead over East Moline United Township.
In recent action on January 21, Sterling faced off against Rock Island Alleman and East Moline United Township took on Rockford Auburn on January 29 at Rockford Auburn High School. Click here for a recap
