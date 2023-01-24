 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm warning: Annawan rains down on Galva 58-23

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Annawan did exactly that with a 58-23 win against Galva in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 24.

In recent action on January 18, Galva faced off against Lowpoint-Washburn and Annawan took on Woodhull Al/Cam on January 17 at Woodhull Alwood/Cambridge Co-Op. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

