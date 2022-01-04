Storm warning: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley rains down on Clinton 56-36

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 56-36 win over Clinton in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 4.
Recently on December 21 , Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared up on Davenport Central in a basketball game . For more, click here.
The Spartans opened a whopping 31-12 gap over the River Kings at the half.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley darted ahead of Clinton 41-27 as the fourth quarter started.
Lede AI Sports Desk
