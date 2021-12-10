Storm warning: Davenport West rains down on Muscatine 72-40

Yes, Davenport West looked superb in beating Muscatine, but no autographs please after its 72-40 victory in Iowa boys basketball on December 10.
In recent action on December 4, Muscatine faced off against Iowa City and Davenport West took on Iowa City West on November 30 at Iowa City West High School. Click here for a recap
The first quarter gave Davenport West a 13-7 lead over Muscatine.
Davenport West registered a 33-12 advantage at halftime over Muscatine.
The third quarter gave Davenport West a 47-30 lead over Muscatine.
