Storm warning: Davenport West rains down on Muscatine 72-40
Storm warning: Davenport West rains down on Muscatine 72-40

Yes, Davenport West looked superb in beating Muscatine, but no autographs please after its 72-40 victory in Iowa boys basketball on December 10.

In recent action on December 4, Muscatine faced off against Iowa City and Davenport West took on Iowa City West on November 30 at Iowa City West High School. Click here for a recap

The first quarter gave Davenport West a 13-7 lead over Muscatine.

Davenport West registered a 33-12 advantage at halftime over Muscatine.

The third quarter gave Davenport West a 47-30 lead over Muscatine.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

