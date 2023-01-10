Storm warning: Taylor Ridge Rockridge unleashes full fury on Monmouth-Roseville 57-35

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Taylor Ridge Rockridge broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 57-35 explosion on Monmouth-Roseville in Illinois boys basketball action on January 10.
Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Monmouth-Roseville squared off with February 15, 2022 at Monmouth-Roseville High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 3, Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared off with Port Byron Riverdale in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
