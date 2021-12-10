 Skip to main content
Storm warning: Taylor Ridge Rockridge unleashes full fury on Sherrard 47-23
Taylor Ridge Rockridge's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Sherrard during a 47-23 blowout in Illinois boys basketball action on December 10.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's shooting jumped on top to a 31-9 lead over Sherrard at the intermission.

In recent action on December 1, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Sterling and Sherrard took on Kewanee Wethersfield on November 30 at Sherrard High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

