North Scott turned the first four minutes of the third quarter into an eternity Friday night for the Davenport Assumption boys basketball team.
The Lancers scored the first nine points of the second half and pressured the Knights into nine turnovers in the quarter, pulling away from a three-point halftime advantage to earn a 47-38 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory at Assumption.
"The first half, it seemed like they got all of the 50-50 balls, but in the third quarter, especially in the first four minutes, we started to win a few of those 50-50 situations," North Scott coach Shamus Budde said.
"They make it tough on you. It seemed like they were getting their hands on everything at the start. But starting in the third quarter, we kept them off the glass and were able to turn them over a few times. That seemed to get things going."
Assumption blended a 2-3 zone defense with effective use of its length to dictate tempo through the first two quarters.
Dylan Peeters knocked down a 3-pointer with 18 seconds remaining in the opening quarter to tie the game at 12-12 but totaled just two field goals over the next 18 minutes before Sean Peeters hit a 3-pointer with 5:44 left in the game to cut into a 35-19 deficit.
Defense and rebounding kept the Knights within 18-15 at halftime before the Lancers’ patience paid dividends.
"The first half, I felt like our guys were ready and we did some good things," Assumption coach Matt Fitzpatrick said. "The first few minutes of the second half, we turned it over a few times, and they seemed to feed off of that."
Cortaviaus Seales buried a 3-pointer and then scored on a drive off of a turnover to open the third quarter for North Scott.
Two more turnovers led to baskets by Sam Kilburg and left Assumption in a 27-15 hole with 4:18 remaining in the quarter.
"We came here ready defensively. We were ready for their zone, ready to be patient," Kilburg said. "They’re a good defensive team, have a lot of length. After halftime, we were able to hit a couple of baskets and get some pressure on them. We turned them over a few times, and that seemed to get us going."
Once that happened, North Scott (3-0, 2-0 MAC) never looked back.
A follow-up by Ty Anderson extended the Lancers’ lead to 31-17 after three quarters, and the margin reached 45-25 with 1:40 remaining in the game before a string of quick turnovers allowed Assumption to end the game with a run of eight unanswered points.
Balance proved to be the name of North Scott’s game.
Anderson, Kilburg and Seales finished with 10 points apiece while Carson Rollinger finished with nine as part of an approach Budde appreciated.
"That kind of balance is what we’re looking for," he said. "It’s never easy winning on the road in the MAC but we did a good job of working together and that worked out for us."
Dylan Peeters and Sean Peeters led Assumption (0-3, 0-2) with 14 and 13 points, respectively.