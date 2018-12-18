It was a career night.
Not for Bettendorf star D.J. Carton — although he had 11 points in just three quarters of play for the sixth-ranked Bulldogs in their 58-24 rout of visiting Muscatine — but for his supporting cast.
Tyler Wellman scored all of his career-high nine points in the first half, and sophomore Carter Furness had all of his career-high eight points before the intermission as well as the Bulldogs built a 42-18 lead by the break.
“We can’t always rely on D.J. to do everything. D.J. has really great vision, so when he’s finding us, we have to be ready to knock down shots,” said Wellman, who went 3-for-3 beyond the 3-point arc in the contest. “We were ready tonight.”
Bettendorf, which improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in Mississippi Athletic Conference play, had five players score eight points or more. Blake Tyler finished with nine points, and Tyler Feller had eight.
“This is an unselfish group. The only goal that we have is to win,” Bettendorf head coach Curtis Clark said. “It’s not so much about me or how many points I score. I thought they did a good job of sharing the basketball, and the right guys were shooting it at the right time.”
The Bulldogs went 9-for-16 from 3-point range in the first half. Wellman made all three of his 3-pointers in the first half, and Furness made both of his attempts.
“Over the weekend we didn’t shoot it too well, but we always know we can shoot the ball pretty well,” Wellman said.
Bettendorf scored the first 13 points of the game and led 19-5 after one quarter of play. The Bulldogs held Muscatine to just 24 points — the Muskies’ second-lowest output of the season — on just seven field goals.
“We always have a goal to hold teams to under 10 points a quarter,” Wellman said. “Tonight we really wanted to focus on guarding our yard and really preventing dribble penetration.”
Muscatine (0-8, 0-5 MAC) shot just 22 percent from the floor and 50 percent from the free throw line in the loss. Sophomore Noah Yahn had 13 points to lead all scorers, but did it on 4-of-15 shooting.
“We struggle to score, as you can tell,” Muscatine head coach John Windham said. “We’re still trying to find out who can do what, even in our eighth game.”