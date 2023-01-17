Take a breath: Cascade deserves it after OT win against Goose Lake Northeast 73-67

Cascade needed bonus action to put the nail in the coffin of Goose Lake Northeast during a 73-67 OT thriller in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 17.
The last time Cascade and Goose Lake Northeast played in a 44-32 game on February 8, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 10, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Monticello. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.