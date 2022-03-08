 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Take a breath; Davenport Assumption deserves it after overtime win over Humboldt 69-65

  • 0

Extra action was needed before Davenport Assumption could slip past Humboldt 69-65 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

Recently on March 1 , Davenport Assumption squared up on Dubuque Wahlert in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

Humboldt showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 22-13 advantage over Davenport Assumption as the first quarter ended.

The Wildcats came from behind to grab the advantage 35-27 at intermission over the Knights.

The Wildcats enjoyed a 49-37 lead over the Knights to start the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Paralympic torch bearer gets bionic arm to carry Olympic icon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News