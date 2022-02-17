Take a breath; Davenport North deserves it after overtime win over Bettendorf 59-56

Extra action was needed before Davenport North could slip past Bettendorf 59-56 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 17.
Davenport North moved in front of Bettendorf 14-5 to begin the second quarter.
Bettendorf got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 23-22 margin over Davenport North at intermission.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Wildcats, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 37-33 first overtime period, too.
In recent action on February 12, Davenport North faced off against Clinton and Bettendorf took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on February 11 at Bettendorf High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.