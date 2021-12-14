 Skip to main content
Take a breath; Eldridge North Scott deserves it after overtime win over Clinton 58-56
Extra action was needed before Eldridge North Scott could slip past Clinton 58-56 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 14.

In recent action on December 7, Clinton faced off against Muscatine and Eldridge North Scott took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on December 7 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Lancers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with a 58-56 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

