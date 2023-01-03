Take a seat: Dixon Faith Christian owns Fulton Unity Christian in huge victory 57-31

Fulton Unity Christian got no credit and no consideration from Dixon Faith Christian, which slammed the door 57-31 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 3.
Last season, Dixon Faith Christian and Fulton Unity Christian faced off on November 30, 2021 at Fulton Unity Christian High School. Click here for a recap.
