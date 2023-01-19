Take a seat: Fulton owns Ashton-Franklin Center in huge victory 64-32

Fulton gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Ashton-Franklin Center 64-32 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Fulton and Ashton-Franklin Center squared off with February 15, 2022 at Ashton-Franklin Center High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Fulton faced off against Rockford Christian. For a full recap, click here.
