Take a seat: Quincy owns Rock Island Alleman in huge victory 65-28

Quincy showed top form to dominate Rock Island Alleman during a 65-28 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 6.
The last time Quincy and Rock Island Alleman played in a 66-33 game on January 25, 2022. For more, click here.
Recently on November 30, Rock Island Alleman squared off with Annawan in a basketball game. For more, click here.
