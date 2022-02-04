 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taking on water: Northeast sinks Bellevue 53-43

Lake Northeast collected a 53-43 victory over Bellevue in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 4.

Recently on January 28 , Goose Lake Northeast squared up on Camanche in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

