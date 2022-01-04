Taking on water: Port Byron Riverdale sinks Taylor Ridge Rockridge 61-50

Stretched out and finally snapped, Port Byron Riverdale put just enough pressure on Taylor Ridge Rockridge to earn a 61-50 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Port Byron Riverdale's shooting darted to a 27-23 lead over Taylor Ridge Rockridge at the half.
In recent action on December 30, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Fulton and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Camp Point Central on December 29 at Camp Point Central High School. Click here for a recap
Lede AI Sports Desk
