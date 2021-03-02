Tallman, Stratman help Knights get over substate final threshold

When the Davenport Assumption boys’ basketball team lost Emarion Ellis and Noah Mack to injuries for an extended portion of the regular season, the Knights suffered some defeats along the way.
Coach Matt Fitzpatrick, however, knew the additional playing time for some of his role players could pay dividends in the postseason if Ellis and Mack could get healthy by the end of the season.
It showed in a substantial way Tuesday night.
Senior Matt Tallman tossed in 20 points and junior J.J. Stratman came off the bench to tally 13 as Class 3A 10th-ranked Assumption cruised past Mount Vernon 57-33 in a substate final at Davenport North High School.
“Obviously, the injuries stunk at the time, but we knew if we could get through it, and get Emarion and Noah back, it was going to make us better,” Fitzpatrick said. “It has made us better because we feel we have eight or nine guys we can throw in there.”
After substate final heartbreak the past three seasons, all to Wamac schools, the Knights made sure there was no doubt in this one.
From shooting 67%, including 13 of 18 in the second half, to limiting Mount Vernon all-state guard Keaton Kutcher to six points, Assumption (18-6) seized control.
“Once that final buzzer went off, it was a great sense of relief,” Stratman said. “It is big getting over that hump and getting to the state tournament.”
Assumption plays fourth-seeded Dallas Center-Grimes (20-3) in a state quarterfinal at 4 p.m. next Tuesday in Des Moines.
It is the first trip to Wells Fargo Arena for the Knights since 2013.
“I’m pretty emotional thinking about those past teams that really laid the foundation for us to get where we’re at now,” Fitzpatrick said. “There has been a lot of guys in that locker room crying and hurt who poured their heart and soul into our program and weren’t able to get to this moment.
“I’m really proud for our guys. I’m not going to lie, I’m relieved in a lot of ways.”
Assumption’s three top scorers — Ellis, Mack and Dayne Hodge — combined for 18 points. It was the supporting cast that rose to the occasion.
Tallman made 9 of 11 shots, including a pair of 3s, and jumped in passing lanes to come up with six steals. Stratman buried all three tries he took from beyond the arc.
“It definitely is one of the best games I’ve ever played,” Tallman said. “Period.
“I was just glad it was the substate final.”
Fitzpatrick said he wasn’t shocked by it.
“Matt is the heart and soul of our team, a glue guy,” Fitzpatrick noted. “He embraces whatever role we ask him to do. How hard he played today, that’s how he practices each day. Typically, great things happen to those type of people.”
Hodge drew the assignment of Kutcher, a University of South Dakota signee, and put the clamps on him. Kutcher, who came in averaging 22.6 points per game, was 3 of 12 shooting and never made consecutive baskets in the game.
“Going into the game, that was my job,” Hodge said. “I had to make sure I had to do it to the best of my ability. I couldn’t let him get free. If he did, it would be a long game for us.”
Fitzpatrick said Hodge texted most of the coaches requesting that assignment.
"(Dayne) is a tough, competitive kid," Fitzpatrick stated. "He's a winner and tough as nails."
Assumption led 26-17 at halftime.
Tallman scored the first five points of the third quarter to make it a 14-point margin. Stratman and Tallman combined for eight points in the final two minutes of the third quarter as the lead swelled to 18 points.
"Before Emarion was hurt and he'd go out, our offense would get stagnant," Tallman said. "When he got hurt, we had to step into roles we weren't necessarily comfortable with, but now that he and Noah are back, it makes everything easier for us."
Jayden Meeker had 20 points for Mount Vernon (17-6), but the Mustangs had nobody else contribute more than six.
In addition to Tallman and Stratman, Ellis finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
“They took Keaton out of the game and we took Ellis out of the game,” Mount Vernon coach Ed Timm said, “but their other guys were better than our other guys.
“They’re a better basketball team than we are.”
As a result, Assumption gets to prolong its season for another week.
"That substate game we lost last year, that feeling sticks with me until this day," Hodge said. "There was a little extra motivation, and we couldn't let this one get away. We had to do whatever it took to get over this hump."