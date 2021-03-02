Tallman, Stratman help Knights get over substate final threshold

Hodge drew the assignment of Kutcher, a University of South Dakota signee, and put the clamps on him. Kutcher, who came in averaging 22.6 points per game, was 3 of 12 shooting and never made consecutive baskets in the game.

“Going into the game, that was my job,” Hodge said. “I had to make sure I had to do it to the best of my ability. I couldn’t let him get free. If he did, it would be a long game for us.”

Fitzpatrick said Hodge texted most of the coaches requesting that assignment.

"(Dayne) is a tough, competitive kid," Fitzpatrick stated. "He's a winner and tough as nails."

Assumption led 26-17 at halftime.

Tallman scored the first five points of the third quarter to make it a 14-point margin. Stratman and Tallman combined for eight points in the final two minutes of the third quarter as the lead swelled to 18 points.

"Before Emarion was hurt and he'd go out, our offense would get stagnant," Tallman said. "When he got hurt, we had to step into roles we weren't necessarily comfortable with, but now that he and Noah are back, it makes everything easier for us."

Jayden Meeker had 20 points for Mount Vernon (17-6), but the Mustangs had nobody else contribute more than six.