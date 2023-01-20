Taylor Ridge Rockridge cancels check from Erie-Prophetstown 56-38

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Taylor Ridge Rockridge will take its 56-38 victory over Erie-Prophetstown in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Erie-Prophetstown played in a 57-40 game on February 8, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 16, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Macomb and Erie-Prophetstown took on Port Byron Riverdale on January 13 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. For results, click here.
