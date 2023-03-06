Taylor Ridge Rockridge surfed the tension to ride to a 60-59 win over Rockford Lutheran in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 6.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge darted in front of Rockford Lutheran 17-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Crusaders trimmed the margin to make it 31-29 at halftime.

Rockford Lutheran came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Taylor Ridge Rockridge 50-45.

The Crusaders had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Rockets won the session and the game with a 15-9 performance.

The last time Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Rockford Lutheran played in a 57-52 game on March 7, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

