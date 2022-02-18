Taylor Ridge Rockridge controls the action and Rock Island Alleman in affair 87-31

Taylor Ridge Rockridge rolled past Rock Island Alleman for a comfortable 87-31 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 18.
In recent action on February 11, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Morrison and Rock Island Alleman took on Galesburg on February 11 at Galesburg High School. For more, click here.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge's offense struck to a 62-12 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the intermission.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge's command showed as it carried an 87-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
