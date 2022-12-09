Taylor Ridge Rockridge earns solid win over Sherrard 48-30

Taylor Ridge Rockridge put together a victorious gameplan to stop Sherrard 48-30 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 9.
The last time Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sherrard played in a 64-36 game on January 28, 2022. For more, click here.
