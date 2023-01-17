Taylor Ridge Rockridge engineers impressive victory over Orion 61-32

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Orion during a 61-32 blowout on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Orion squared off with December 7, 2021 at Orion High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Orion faced off against Rock Falls and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Monmouth-Roseville on January 10 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School. For a full recap, click here.
