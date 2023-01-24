Taylor Ridge Rockridge escapes Port Byron Riverdale in thin win 62-58

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Taylor Ridge Rockridge nipped Port Byron Riverdale 62-58 in Illinois boys basketball on January 24.
Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Port Byron Riverdale squared off with February 25, 2022 at Port Byron Riverdale High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 17, Port Byron Riverdale faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Orion on January 17 at Orion High School. For more, click here.
