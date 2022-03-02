Taylor Ridge Rockridge finds small margin for win in tilt with Eureka 55-48

Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Taylor Ridge Rockridge passed in a 55-48 victory at Eureka's expense in Illinois boys basketball on March 2.
Recently on February 25 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Port Byron Riverdale in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Hornets authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Rockets 13-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Eureka came from behind to grab the advantage 21-18 at halftime over Taylor Ridge Rockridge.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Eureka locked in a 37-37 stalemate.
