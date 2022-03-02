Taylor Ridge Rockridge finds small margin for win in tilt with Eureka 55-48

Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Taylor Ridge Rockridge passed in a 55-48 victory at Eureka's expense in Illinois boys basketball on March 2.

The Hornets authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Rockets 13-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Eureka came from behind to grab the advantage 21-18 at halftime over Taylor Ridge Rockridge.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Eureka locked in a 37-37 stalemate.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.