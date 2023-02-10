Taylor Ridge Rockridge flexed its muscle and floored Morrison 56-28 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 10.

Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Morrison faced off on February 11, 2022 at Morrison High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 4, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Rock Island . For a full recap, click here. Morrison took on Erie-Prophetstown on January 31 at Morrison High School. Click here for a recap.

