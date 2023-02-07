Taylor Ridge Rockridge recorded a big victory over Erie-Prophetstown 57-17 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 7.

Last season, Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Erie-Prophetstown squared off with February 8, 2022 at Taylor Ridge Rockridge High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 31, Erie-Prophetstown faced off against Morrison . For results, click here. Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Monmouth-Roseville on January 31 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For more, click here.

