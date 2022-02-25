Taylor Ridge Rockridge pockets narrow victory over Port Byron Riverdale 58-52

With little to no wiggle room, Taylor Ridge Rockridge nosed past Port Byron Riverdale 58-52 on February 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The Rockets made the first move by forging a 21-14 margin over the Rams after the first quarter.
The Rockets kept a 28-23 intermission margin at the Rams' expense.
The third quarter gave Taylor Ridge Rockridge a 42-36 lead over Port Byron Riverdale.
