Taylor Ridge Rockridge rains down on Port Byron Riverdale 66-52
Taylor Ridge Rockridge rains down on Port Byron Riverdale 66-52

Riding a wave of production, Taylor Ridge Rockridge dunked Port Byron Riverdale 66-52 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's shooting moved to a 28-23 lead over Port Byron Riverdale at the half.

In recent action on January 17, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Aurora Waubonsie Valley and Port Byron Riverdale took on Monmouth-Roseville on January 18 at Port Byron Riverdale High School. Click here for a recap

