Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Taylor Ridge Rockridge still prevailed 41-25 against Sherrard in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 24.

The last time Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sherrard played in a 64-36 game on Jan. 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

