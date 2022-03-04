 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylor Ridge Rockridge severs Farmington's hopes 47-30

Taylor Ridge Rockridge tipped and eventually toppled Farmington 47-30 at Farmington High on March 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge made the first move by forging a 10-6 margin over Farmington after the first quarter.

The Rockets kept an 18-16 half margin at the Farmers' expense.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge jumped in front of Farmington 30-22 going into the fourth quarter.

