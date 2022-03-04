Taylor Ridge Rockridge severs Farmington's hopes 47-30

Taylor Ridge Rockridge tipped and eventually toppled Farmington 47-30 at Farmington High on March 4 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge made the first move by forging a 10-6 margin over Farmington after the first quarter.

The Rockets kept an 18-16 half margin at the Farmers' expense.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge jumped in front of Farmington 30-22 going into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.