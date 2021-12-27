Taylor Ridge Rockridge survives competitive clash with Mt. Sterling Brown County 58-52

A sigh of relief filled the air in Taylor Ridge Rockridge's locker room after Monday's 58-52 win against Mt. Sterling Brown County in Illinois boys basketball action on December 27.
The Hornets showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-15 advantage over the Rockets as the first quarter ended.
The Rockets' offense darted to a 33-27 lead over the Hornets at the half.
The Rockets' edge showed as they carried a 50-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but Taylor Ridge Rockridge had enough offense to deny Mt. Sterling Brown County in the end.
