Taylor Ridge Rockridge unloads on Sherrard 56-28

It would have taken a herculean effort for Sherrard to claim this one, and Taylor Ridge Rockridge wouldn't allow that in a 56-28 decision on January 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sherrard played in a 64-36 game on January 28, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Erie-Prophetstown and Sherrard took on Monmouth-Roseville on January 20 at Sherrard High School. For more, click here.
