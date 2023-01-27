 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylor Ridge Rockridge unloads on Sherrard 56-28

It would have taken a herculean effort for Sherrard to claim this one, and Taylor Ridge Rockridge wouldn't allow that in a 56-28 decision on January 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Sherrard played in a 64-36 game on January 28, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Erie-Prophetstown and Sherrard took on Monmouth-Roseville on January 20 at Sherrard High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

