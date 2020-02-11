Taylor, Schimmel lead Moline to season sweep of Quincy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lucas Reis, Adonte Crider and Peyton Nicholson — Quincy’s starting backcourt and the top three in the 1-2-2 zone — did not play in the first half for a violation of team rules. Drae Humphrey, a junior who is typically the first guard off the bench, did not play at all for a similar violation.

With Quincy trailing 22-21 at halftime, the seniors entered the game at the start of the third quarter and pushed the Blue Devils to a 30-24 lead by scoring on four of the first six possessions. However, the Maroons scored on their final three possessions of the quarter with Ryne Schimmel hitting a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the game at 31.

“The key was when we answered right there,” Sean Taylor said. “We didn’t lose our composure.”

The Blue Devils did. They scored on only one of their first eight possessions of the fourth quarter, committed four turnovers and trailed 43-34 with less than two minutes to play,

“If you want to be disciplined and consistent on the court, what you do off of it matters and it matters a lot,” Quincy coach Andy Douglas said. “We can’t go out here and expect to be the most disciplined team on the floor when we don’t exercise some of those things off of it.”

Moline had no such issues, and Douglas was quick to note it.