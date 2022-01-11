Teamwork fuels Falcons past River Kings

For Davenport West, the recipe for its recent success includes a number of ingredients.
The Falcons used help from every player they put on the court Tuesday to earn its fourth win in five games, evening its overall record at 5-5 with a 71-61 Mississippi Athletic Conference boys basketball victory over Clinton.
"Whether a guy is on the floor for 32 seconds or 32 minutes, when his number is called the expectation is that he will come in and help us," West coach David Robinson said. “That’s what it took tonight, different guys in different stretches of the game.’’
The constant was NaZion Caruthers, who spread his team-leading 20-point, 9-rebound performance throughout the game.
The senior guard hit a free throw to complete a three-point play in the final seconds of the opening quarter move the Falcons in front to stay at 18-15.
When the River Kings pulled within 25-23 with two-and-a-half minutes to play in the second quarter, Caruthers scored on two of the next three possessions for West to fuel a 9-2 run, which left the Falcons in front 34-25 at halftime.
He scored on a follow-up for West’s first basket of the second half and when Clinton came within 61-55 with just under five minutes left in the game, he followed a basket by Phearless Caruthers with four points in the final 2:49 to help the Falcons secure the win.
“NaZion and Jermaine (Gardner) gave us good senior leadership and kept us pushing forward,’’ Robinson said.
Gardner helped set an early tempo as well, scoring nine of his 13 points in the opening half while sophomore Cleo Grandberry contributed 10 second-half points including eight in the third quarter to help West open a lead which grew as large as 50-32 midway through the quarter.
Ten of the 11 players who stepped on the floor for West (5-5, 4-4 MAC) scored and eight had at least one rebound.
That teamwork included Grandberry's second-half effort and a 3-pointer by Devon Sanders, his only points of the game, that extended a 58-53 lead early in the fourth quarter.
The Falcons’ pressure defense turned the River Kings over 26 times, just enough to deny Clinton a chance to come any closer than the six points it pulled within midway in the final quarter.
"We knew it would be tough against their pressure, but I liked the teamwork and effort I saw from our guys," River Kings coach Andy Eberhart said. "The turnovers, we had a few too many, and that opened the door for a couple of runs that made the difference."
Robinson said the Falcons' defense has improved in recent weeks.
"The guys are buying into what we're asking them to do and as a result, it's creating opportunities for us,'' Robinson said.
Lucas Weiner led the River Kings with a 25-point performance. The 6-foot-8 junior hit 12-of-19 shots and led Clinton (1-9, 1-5) with eight boards.
"We did a good job of feeding him the ball in good spots, which is something we’ve been working on," Eberhart said. "Our guys are working hard and I felt like we moved the ball well."
Weiner’s effort was complemented by 16 points from Jai Jensen and 15 from Isiah Struve.