These Panthers kids are all right, beat Farmington

GALESBURG — From the day he got together with his team, United Township coach Ryan Webber has raved about the future. That future became the present on Saturday against a very good Farmington team at the Sandburg Shootout.
Freshmen DeVontay Wright and Izaya Bustos came out shooting and carried the Panthers (6-9) to a 51-43 win over the Farmers.
By the end of the first quarter, Wright had made three 3-pointers, and by halftime, the pair were a sizzling 8 of 10 from beyond the arc.
"For the last two or two-and-a-half years we have struggled to score the ball," Webber said. "It is nice to see us having guys who can make shots and score points quickly."
Wright finished with a career-best 19 points, making 5 of 7 triples, and Bustos had a career-high 18 points (3 of 5 3s) and a team-best six rebounds. Bustos thinks the key is he and Wright know so much about each other.
"We have played together forever and he knows where I am going and where I want to get the ball to shoot," Bustos said, "and I know what he wants to do. That changes the way we play offense."
It helps everyone. Instead of having to look to score, junior point guard Daslah Geadeyan was looking to pass. He wound up with seven assists and only two shot attempts.
"He found guys and for the most part he limited the extra dribbling that usually costs us on offense," Webber said. "We had a better flow by moving the ball side-to-side and switching their defense.
"Farmington (11-4) is a really good team. They made things difficult with their size and strength; and they are very disciplined on defense. They hurt us some in the first half and the start of the second half with getting offensive rebounds and second shots."
The Farmers' first possession of the second half resulted in five shots with four offensive rebounds before scoring. That forced Webber to call a timeout, after which UT dominated the boards the rest of the way.
"If we are tenacious, we can be a good rebounding team despite our size," Webber said. "Rebounding is about effort and we know to be good at it we have to attack the glass."
The two freshmen were surprised to be in the starting lineup, but showed they were ready with their quick starts.
"I didn't know until we got to the gym that I was starting," Bustos said. "I wasn't nervous, I feel like I have been getting ready for this and I was set to go."
The Panthers were set to make a quick turnaround and drive back to Moline for a game against Chicago Clark in the second day of the Eastbay Shootout. However, that game never happened. UT athletic director Mark Pustelnik said Clark was not allowed to play in the shootout because of a Chicago Public League rule that said teams must get an OK for two-day trips and Clark did not get that prior approval.
Moline tried to set up games against either Marian Catholic or Zion Benton with UT but that could not be settled.
"I've never heard of that rule," Webber said. "We signed a contract to play with Clark. We had game-planned for Clark and we didn't find out until we got on the bus to go play (the Farmington) game and I was distracted with that.
"They told us who we were playing and that's who we had a scouting report for and that's what it is."