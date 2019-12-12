Things to watch for at Saturday's Genesis Shootout

Storm's son, Tyler, led Geneseo. Central was paced by L.A. Pomlee.

"There was a lot of talent on the floor that night," Storm said. "Hopefully, we can make it as competitive as we did that night.

"I'm not real excited about playing them. It is a tough matchup for us with their length and athleticism. We played them this summer and they took care of us pretty well."

Familiar foes

There are no rematches from last year's Shootout, but there are two identical head-to-head matchups from the 2017 event and two others from 2016.

Bettendorf and Galesburg are playing for the third time in five years. North Scott and Rock Island are meeting for the third occasion in six years.

This is the third meeting between West-Alleman and PV-UT since 2012.

On the other side, this will be the first encounter since 2010 between Central and Geneseo and the first showdown between Assumption and Moline in the Shootout since 2011.

Player to coach

Of the 14 head coaches involved in the Shootout, four played in the event with Assumption's Matt Fitzpatrick, North's Marc Polite, North Scott's Shamus Budde and Riverdale's Alex Kelly.