Things to watch for at Saturday's Genesis Shootout

The 26th annual Genesis Shootout, a day-long boys basketball extravaganza between Iowa and Illinois, takes place Saturday at the Carver Center located on the Augustana College campus.
Davenport West and Alleman tip off the seven games at 10 a.m. North Scott and Rock Island square off in the finale scheduled for 7 p.m. Tickets are only $5 for the seven games.
Here is a look at five story lines heading into the event:
Can Illinois turn the tide?
For the first time since the field expanded to seven teams from each side of the river in 2010, Iowa pulled off a sweep last December.
The domination didn't end there. Five of the seven victories were by double figures, including a 16-point win for Pleasant Valley over Galesburg and a 37-point rout for Davenport Central over Alleman.
Illinois holds a 73-70 edge in all-time games won, but Iowa has prevailed in the last four Shootouts by a collective 22-6 margin. United Township is the only Illinois school to win multiple times in that span.
Conversely, Davenport North and PV each have five-game win streaks in the Shootout.
Individual star power
This event has featured plenty of individual talent that has gone on to excel in college and beyond.
Ricky Davis, Kannon Burrage, Marc Polite, Chasson Randle, Hal Bateman, Tyler Storm, Tyler Hall, Cortez Seales, Nicholas Baer, C.J. Carr and DJ Carton are among the list of players who competed in this event and latched on with Division I basketball programs.
There are two players in this year's field signed with D-I schools for the 2020-21 season in North Scott's Ty Anderson (Northern Iowa) and Geneseo's Isaiah Rivera (Colorado State).
Anderson, a 6-foot-6 southpaw, had eight points and 13 rebounds in last year's Shootout win over Moline. Rivera, an athletic wing, poured in 33 points, one off the Shootout record last year against North.
Assumption's Sean Peeters, Central's Emarion Ellis, North's Jayden Houston and Rock Island's Jordan Rice are among the players off to strong starts this winter for their respective teams and drawing college attention. Rock Island's Solomon Gustafson is a Division II Quincy recruit.
Leafs draw later game
For the past 11 years, Geneseo has played in one of the first three games at the Shootout and usually been home by mid-afternoon.
With the highly-touted Rivera and the Maple Leafs off to a 6-1 start, coach Brad Storm's team is in the sixth of seven games scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Ironically, the last time Geneseo was in a later time slot, 2007, it lost a triple-overtime game to Central. That happens to be Geneseo's opponent Saturday.
Storm's son, Tyler, led Geneseo. Central was paced by L.A. Pomlee.
"There was a lot of talent on the floor that night," Storm said. "Hopefully, we can make it as competitive as we did that night.
"I'm not real excited about playing them. It is a tough matchup for us with their length and athleticism. We played them this summer and they took care of us pretty well."
Familiar foes
There are no rematches from last year's Shootout, but there are two identical head-to-head matchups from the 2017 event and two others from 2016.
Bettendorf and Galesburg are playing for the third time in five years. North Scott and Rock Island are meeting for the third occasion in six years.
This is the third meeting between West-Alleman and PV-UT since 2012.
On the other side, this will be the first encounter since 2010 between Central and Geneseo and the first showdown between Assumption and Moline in the Shootout since 2011.
Player to coach
Of the 14 head coaches involved in the Shootout, four played in the event with Assumption's Matt Fitzpatrick, North's Marc Polite, North Scott's Shamus Budde and Riverdale's Alex Kelly.
Polite played in the very first Shootout for UT in 1994 as the Panthers clipped Davenport West.
"My knees hurt thinking about it since it was a long, long time ago," Polite said.
Budde played in the first two Shootouts for Bettendorf. Fitzpatrick scored 11 points for Assumption in its 37-point win over Geneseo in 1998, a Knights squad that went on to win a Class 3A state championship.
Kelly, in his first year at Riverdale, played for Alleman.
"I always enjoyed playing in this event and watching the game, now I'm coaching in it," Kelly said.