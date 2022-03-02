Thirteen a lucky number for Sweet 16-bound Rockets

MENDOTA — Traditionally, the number 13 has been associated with bad luck and misfortune.

For the Rockridge High School boys' basketball team, though, it proved to be their lucky number Wednesday night.

Topping Eureka 55-48 in the IHSA Class 2A Mendota Sectional semifinals, the Rockets (24-6) extended their winning streak to 13 straight games to earn a spot in the Sweet 16 for the first time in six years.

In order to do so, Rockridge overcame a 7-for-28 shooting performance in the first half and a deficit as large as nine points to trail just 21-18 at halftime.

"The shots we took in the first half were great, they just didn't fall," said Rockridge coach Andy Saey. "To be down three at halftime, we felt fortunate. We just had to continue to play defense and rebound, and the shots would start to fall."

In the third quarter, the shots fell for freshman forward Landon Bull in particular. Bull hit four of five attempts and scored 10 of his 16 points in the third, including an early five-point stretch that got the Rockets within one at 24-23.

"We came out hot and ready, but Eureka shot the ball tremendously in the first half," said Bull, who also had six rebounds. "Our shots weren't falling, and we knew we had to be better. We were hyped (to start the second half), we got hot and we got the win."

In addition to Bull, another of the Rocket youngsters, sophomore forward Carson Klemme, stepped up with a solid performance on defense as well as hitting three 3-pointers, scoring 10 points and snaring nine rebounds.

"Both of those guys have a ton of potential for us," said Saey. "I thought Carson did an exceptional job on both ends of the floor."

The efforts of Bull and Klemme ably complemented another solid game from Rockridge senior standout Nate Henry, who posted a team-high 17 points and added six boards.

"You don't beat a team like Eureka with just one guy," Saey said. "All of our guys did an exceptional job."

Rockridge came out strong by scoring the game's first five points, but the Hornets (24-7) responded behind the Heffren brothers — senior guard Trevor and sophomore forward Tyler Heffren.

The brothers combined to score all of Eureka's first-quarter points as the Hornets went up 13-7 after one. That lead grew to its biggest at nine when Tyler Heffren hit a trey to open the second. However, a Henry bucket and a Klemme 3-ball quickly got Rockridge back within 16-12.

Eureka then went up by seven, but a pair of Henry buckets in the final 90 seconds of the first half had the Rockets down three at intermission.

"I felt like we played the better half in the first half," said Henry. "We had a lot of good shots not go in. In the third, we could feel more stops coming on defense, and we could build on each one."

After Henry put the Rockets up one in the third quarter, the teams exchanged buckets before Tyler Heffren (21 points) and Trevor Heffren (21 points, six rebounds) each scored to give the Hornets a 37-35 lead.

However, Henry's buzzer-beater tied the game going into the final eight minutes. Henry and Klemme then hit 3-pointers to put Rockridge up by four before Eureka reeled off five straight to led 44-43.

But a putback bucket by Bull, followed by a Brody Whiteman three-point play, sparked a 7-0 spurt that put the Rockets up 50-44 with just over two minutes left. That enabled them to ride out the closing stretch and book a spot in Friday's 7 p.m. sectional title game here.

"They showed up big time," Henry said of both Bull and Klemme. "We wouldn't be here without them."

Now, former Olympic Conference rival Farmington (25-7) stands between Rockridge and its first sectional crown since winning back-to-back titles in 2015 and '16.

"Defense and rebounding have been key the entire postseason," said Saey. "We've got to be locked in and play great help-side defense against Farmington."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0