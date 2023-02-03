Jermilyn Gardner and Idris Thomas combined to score 44 points as the Davenport West High School boys basketball team held off North in a 76-59 Mississippi Athletic Conference home win on Friday night.

West led by as many as 20 points in the first half and by 17 at halftime before the Wildcats (6-11, 5-9 MAC) made their run in the third quarter. Nolan Mosier (15 points, 11 rebounds) hit a pair of 3s, TreVon Coney had some key free throws, and an Elijah Hinton bucket made it just a five-point deficit midway through the third quarter.

Coney finished with 17 points and Hinton scored 15, but the Falcons (9-7, 9-5 MAC) responded.

After going without a field goal for nearly four minutes, Thomas broke the drought with a bucket. He hit two of his four 3-pointers in the third and Davante Bradford’s turnaround trey beat the third-quarter buzzer to put West back up 60-45.

“We had to make sure we kept our composure,” the 6-foot-4 junior Thomas said of battling through North’s run. “Keep our heads up and just keep playing.”

Thomas finished with 21 points and Gardner had 23. Bradford added 10 points off the bench and Landon Winston scored nine.

Thomas felt his first third-quarter bucket helped the team get back into rhythm after going cold.

West’s relentless defense was impressive in the first half, but North was able to hit shots and take advantage of misses on the other side to get back into the game.

West forced 16 North turnovers.

“Our defense is the main key to our success,” Thomas said. “Our defense helps us win games.”

West coach David Robinson said his team just had to settle down when North made its run.

“They made a good run and we had a couple mental errors,” Robinson said, “but once we got back under control, took a deep breath, we started executing stuff like we’re supposed to.”

Robinson felt the Falcons got a bit too anxious instead of running their offense. Once Thomas started scoring in the third quarter, the rest of the team started to follow suit.

“They all feed off each other,” Robinson said. “They really help encourage the guys. We shot the ball really well tonight. We made shots that we normally make, and it was just a good game today for both sides.”

Rebounding and clock management were the main points Robinson hopes to improve upon from the win.

Robinson said the bench played well in the win as it combined for 22 points.

“They really held a lot of things down for us,” he said. “That was a big key, those guys coming in and providing some of that spark that we needed.”