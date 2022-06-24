Three storylines from Day 1 of the Justin Sharp Shootout

For many teams at the Justin Sharp Shootout, basketball in June is about finding an identity.

With many local squads losing three or four-year varsity starters, pool play Friday at the Justin Sharp Shootout at Rock Island High School was an opportunity to see new faces on the court — whether it be transfers or younger athletes.

Here are the three biggest storylines following Day 1 of the event:

Atkinson steps up

Rocky made its first sectional final since 2013 last season, but the 2022-23 Rocks will be without the 10 seniors who helped reach that milestone.

The only player with meaningful minutes last season returning is Cameron Atkinson. And he put on a display Friday.

The now-senior guard scored 19 in a win over Camanche in game one and followed that by tallying 22 in a 71-67 win over Waterloo East.

“(Cameron) has made some tremendous strides,” Rock Island coach Marc Polite said. “He has stepped up in those big moments. He provides that leadership. He has seen it because he has been on the court for awhile, but now his role is changing. He has embraced it.

“You can see some of the gifts he has. His shooting ability, his athleticism. It’s fun to watch him show what he is capable of.”

Atkinson was largely a 3-point specialist last season with Amarion Nimmers, who is now headed to the University of Iowa, taking a bulk of the ball handling duties. But Friday it was Atkinson taking charge and creating offense on his own.

“I feel like I learned a lot playing with all those seniors last year,” Atkinson said. “And now we have a lot of young guys this year, so I knew I had to step up and take a leadership role. It means a lot because Rocky has a lot of history. To be one of the main guys that Coach (Polite) trusts means a lot.”

Another Rocky athlete that stood out was Davenport North transfer KJ LaMonte. The junior guard scored 25 in the Rocks’ second game and displayed the ability to hit clutch free throws at the end of the game.

LaMonte said he was trying to attack the paint, but his biggest takeaway from his new team was how much better they have begun to play over the summer.

“We are starting to play harder,” LaMonte said. “We are a little undersized without a big man right now (Termell Akers is out with a knee injury), but we are getting tougher and more physical with other teams.”

For Polite, it’s year two at Rocky but it might as well be year one. Polite inherited an experienced team with a set way of playing, but now the head man at Rock Island will have the ability to shape his group.

“Now we are starting to build our brand,” Polite said. “Last year I felt like the car was already built and I had to kind of drive what I had. We made some adjustments, but those guys were really good at what they do and for me to come in and try to rewrite that … I didn’t think that was the right move. But with this group I kind of have a blank slate and we are able to paint the picture the way we want it. And I think they have really bought into it.”

Rockridge replacing Henry

The Rockets are coming off a 27-win season that ended with a fourth-place finish at state. Rockridge was led to a co-conference title behind the play of all-stater Nate Henry, who will continue his career at Augustana College. Henry was the Rockets’ leading scorer the past four seasons.

Andy Saey’s squad opened up the Justin Sharp Shootout against Metamora, who placed second in the Class 3A state tournament last season. The Rockets dropped the game in double overtime, but bounced back in game two with a 50-41 victory over Rock Falls.

“It’s an impossibility (to replace Henry), but we’ve had kids that have been really committed over this summer to getting better," Saey said. "They have put in the work to do the things we need them to do to be successful within our offense. We may not fill that void, but I’m confident we will fill the identity we need in order to be successful.”

Two athletes that will take a large portion of Henry’s role will be Jase Whiteman and Landon Bull. The duo combined for 29 points in the victory over Rock Falls and Bull dominated down low and earned himself three and-ones.

“Those are the kind of guys that we’re going to have to play through and lean on to get those tough buckets for us,” Saey said. “Bull plays fast as a defender and he’s so tough that he’s hard to guard. Jase typically shoots it really well, but when we can have guys around him step up we can be a team with multiple central points. I think it’ll be tough to guard.”

The Lewis impact

It didn’t take long for Bristol Lewis to spark some offense into his new team. The Geneseo transfer started game two for United Township with 10 points in six minutes on 4-of-5 shooting.

Lewis also had the game-tying and-one with 9.3 seconds left in UT’s eventual 49-47 overtime loss to Des Moines Lincoln.

“I think I fit Coach (Ryan) Webber’s system really well,” Lewis said. “He likes guys that can run and hit 3s and I feel like I can do that well. I also have a lot of guys around me that can score. We can run five out and get everyone buckets. With that spacing and my capability as a scorer, I feel like we can get a lot done. I’ve had some individual success, but I’m here now to win to be honest.”

The senior guard had his moments, but so did Omarion Roberts and Caeden Terrell who both had double-digit performances. Terrell scored 27 on seven 3s in a game one 76-31 victory over West Burlington. Roberts drove to the basket with authority and had 12 in game two.

“I’ve played with a lot of those guys in AAU so I already had a good connection with them and I knew what they like to do,” Lewis said. “I just let them go and it was fun. Basketball is basketball no matter if its summer or not. I love doing this.”

Other notes

Davenport North was the only other local school besides Rock Island to end the day 2-0 and secure a spot in the gold bracket. The Wildcats beat Boylan 61-46 and Center Point-Urbana 57-43.

Assumption, Davenport Central, United Township, Bettendorf and Rockridge will be in the silver bracket.

Rock Island will face Richwoods in the gold quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rock Island High School and North will face Waukee at 11 a.m. Saturday in the small gym at RIHS.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.